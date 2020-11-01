New Delhi: With just a few days left for Diwali, an NGO in Punjab’s Mohali district has started making idols and diyas (earthen lamps) with cow dung, which they claim is eco-friendly and more efficient than other raw material. Also Read - Planning a Trip to Rann of Kutch? Here's When Tent City is Opening For Tourists in Diwali Time

Director of NGO Gauri Shankar Sewa Dal, Ramesh Sharma said that when these lamps will be destroyed, it will get decomposed and become manure.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "We have two units, one on Mohali and Chandigarh. The disposal of cow dung is a problem, and therefore we started making many useful things like flower pots, lamps, and idols. They are not just eco-friendly, but also considered auspicious in Hinduism. When they are destroyed, they don't become waste, instead, they get decomposed and become manure."

“We are not selling these lamps. Whoever wants can come and collect them from here. In return, if they wish they can provide for cows’ fodder,” he added.

Punjab: An NGO in Mohali, Gauri Shankar Sewa Dal is making idols and earthen lamps out of cow dung, ahead of Diwali. Ramesh Sharma, its Director says, “Unlike other types of idols, these will not go to waste during immersion. With water, they can act as manure.” (31.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/dplzJejGYF — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2020

Recently, ANI also reported about a cow shelter home in Rajasthan that also makes diyas with cow dung.