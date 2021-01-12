New Delhi: Ahead of Makar Sankranti, a festival dedicated to the sun god, the famous kite market in Gujarat’s Rajkot is all decked up with various themed kites, including that of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, photograph of actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, famous superheroes and animated characters. Also Read - Over 150 Birds Killed By Sharp Kite Strings During Makar Sankranti In Gujarat

The kites are mostly printed with social distancing messages, 'Modi hai to mumkin hai', 'Wear a mask to beat coronavirus' among other themes. Speaking to news agency ANI, a shopkeeper said, "This year over 1,500 verities of kites are in the market. Like every year the kites of PM Modi's photographs are in high demand along with coronavirus themed kites."

Meanwhile, a customer, who came to buy kites for the upcoming festival, said "I feel this Sankranti will be the best festival due to the pandemic as we all were confined to our homes. But now the government allowed us to celebrate it I am very excited."

Kite flying is an important part of Makar Sankranti celebrations as colourful kites adorn the sky right from the morning of Makar Sankranti which also marks the beginning of the auspicious period of Uttarayan.

Every year, Gujarat celebrates the festival of kites on January 14. The festival is dedicated to Sun God and referred for a healthy wealthy beginning of the year. Many cities in Gujarat even organise kite competitions between their residents.