Paternal love is in the air and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, gave fans a sneak-peek of the same on Father's Day as the royal household rang in Prince William's 38th birthday with kids George, Charlotte and Louis. Taking to their social media handle, Kate shared the pictures taken earlier this month in Norfolk.

The family of five has been isolating at Amner Hall in Norfolk since March ever since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world. Since Prince William's birthday coincides with Father's Day this year, Kate shared a honey-dripping-sweet picture of Prince William who sat on a swing while their three children — Prince George (6), Princess Charlotte(5) and Prince Louis (2) flanked him.

While Prince George stood up behind Prince William, Princess Charlotte leaned onto him on one side and her arm flung around her father while Prince Louis sat in his lap. Flashing a million dollar smile for Kate, the royals made fans' hearts melt.

The picture was shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram handle, Kensington Royal and the caption read, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow.

The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess (sic).” Grossing already 1.7 million likes, the picture is still going strong.