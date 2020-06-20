As a preventive step amid pandemic, the Haryana government has imposed prohibitory orders and curfew to stop the arrival of people at the historic Kurukshetra town for the solar eclipse on Sunday, officials said on Saturday. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Family Members Test Positive For Coronavirus

No programme will be organised at the Brahma Sarovar ghat in Kurukshetra, one of the places where the eclipse will be visible, an official told IANS.

He said an appeal has been made to the public to worship from their homes during the time of the solar eclipse 10.20 a.m. to 1.47 p.m.

A prohibitory order has been imposed by the District Magistrate under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code till June 21 within a one-km radius of the Brahma Sarovar and the Sannihit Sarovar to restrict the movement and holding the fair .

The official said a curfew would remain enforced in the area till 4 p.m. on June 21.

In the past, devotees from across the country would descend on the Brahma Sarovar on solar eclipse to perform “pind daan” and other rituals.