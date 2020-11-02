Days ahead of the US elections, the Berlin branch of Madame Tussauds Wax museum placed the wax figure of President Donald Trump into a dumpster on Friday. Also Read - US Presidential Election 2020: Trump-Biden Race Begins on November 3 | When And Where to Watch in India

Pictures on social media showed the statue in a dumpster surrounded by “You’re fired!” and ‘fake news’, ‘I love Berlin’ tweets. Several trash bags accompanied the wax figure in the bin, which was centred in front of a Trump Tower backdrop.

Madame Tussauds in Berlin loaded its wax effigy of Donald Trump into a dumpster, calling it a 'preparatory measure' ahead of the election https://t.co/UVDoE7aOC4 pic.twitter.com/1Lg683AhOn — Reuters (@Reuters) October 30, 2020

This is AMAZING 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽💙 #DumpTrump #MadameTussauds 😂😂😂 #Berlin pic.twitter.com/jecKY9FJB7 — Bianca (@leftatthedesert) October 31, 2020 According to Reuters, Orkide Yalcindag, the museum’s marketing manager, says the decision to discard the wax statue is a symbol of what’s to come. “Today’s activity is rather of a symbolic character ahead of the elections in the United States. We here at Madame Tussauds Berlin removed Donald Trump’s waxwork as a preparatory measure,” said the museum’s marketing manager Orkide Yalcindag.