Days ahead of the US elections, the Berlin branch of Madame Tussauds Wax museum placed the wax figure of President Donald Trump into a dumpster on Friday. Also Read - US Presidential Election 2020: Trump-Biden Race Begins on November 3 | When And Where to Watch in India
Pictures on social media showed the statue in a dumpster surrounded by “You’re fired!” and ‘fake news’, ‘I love Berlin’ tweets. Several trash bags accompanied the wax figure in the bin, which was centred in front of a Trump Tower backdrop.
According to Reuters, Orkide Yalcindag, the museum’s marketing manager, says the decision to discard the wax statue is a symbol of what’s to come.
“Today’s activity is rather of a symbolic character ahead of the elections in the United States. We here at Madame Tussauds Berlin removed Donald Trump’s waxwork as a preparatory measure,” said the museum’s marketing manager Orkide Yalcindag.
The museum includes wax figures of several former US presidents, including Barack Obama. While many found it funny, others found it disrespectful:
Meanwhile, with just a day left for the 3 November United States presidential election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was polling narrowly ahead of incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Biden holds a clear advantage over President Donald Trump across four of the most important presidential swing states, a new poll showed.