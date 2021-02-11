New Delhi: With just few days left for Valentine’s Day, residents of various cities across the country have noticed unique hoardings and posters written ‘Siddhi Hates Shiva’ put up on billboards, pillars and even buses. The posters were first spotted in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar’s area and has created quite a buzz amid netizens after some users posted pictures of the hoardings on social media. The posters also had a heart which was struck off. Also Read - Happy Promise Day 2021: Top Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Whatsapp Status And Greetings For Your Dearest
Later, similar posters were spotted in east Delhi's Bhajanpura, Kanpur and Mumbai's Bandra and also in the back of a DTC bus.
While most netizens got curious to know what is the reason behind this posters, what did Shiva do that Sidhhi hates him, many even thought it is about a new web series or a marketing ploy, while several others were reminded of the currency note written 'Sonam Gupta bewafa hai' which went viral in 2016.
The posters have not only taken the internet by storm as no one knows who is behind the billboards, many are suspecting that there might be a twist to the viral ‘Siddhi hates Shiva’ posters.
Let’s have a look how netizens reacted to the posters:
As there is no confirmation as to who Siddhi and Shiva are why did the posters go viral around cities, we are curious to know about it too.