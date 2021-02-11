New Delhi: With just few days left for Valentine’s Day, residents of various cities across the country have noticed unique hoardings and posters written ‘Siddhi Hates Shiva’ put up on billboards, pillars and even buses. The posters were first spotted in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar’s area and has created quite a buzz amid netizens after some users posted pictures of the hoardings on social media. The posters also had a heart which was struck off. Also Read - Happy Promise Day 2021: Top Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Whatsapp Status And Greetings For Your Dearest

Later, similar posters were spotted in east Delhi's Bhajanpura, Kanpur and Mumbai's Bandra and also in the back of a DTC bus.

While most netizens got curious to know what is the reason behind this posters, what did Shiva do that Sidhhi hates him, many even thought it is about a new web series or a marketing ploy, while several others were reminded of the currency note written 'Sonam Gupta bewafa hai' which went viral in 2016.

The posters have not only taken the internet by storm as no one knows who is behind the billboards, many are suspecting that there might be a twist to the viral ‘Siddhi hates Shiva’ posters.

Let’s have a look how netizens reacted to the posters:

I am sure the hoardings of #SiddhiHatesShiva has been unmissable for most of us. Is it a marketing ploy or is it truly a story. Somebody tell me#SiddhiHatesShiva pic.twitter.com/S4oIFILVTE — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 11, 2021

What did Shiva do? Why is Siddhi so pissed? Why are we seeing the hoarding? What is this? Love week main hatred trending? Kyu? #SiddhiHatesShiva pic.twitter.com/7IkFIFH7gk — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 11, 2021

Sonam Gupta ne to bewafai ki thi, Shiva ne kya kiya hai? #SiddhiHatesShiva — An Overthinker (@AnOverthinker_) February 11, 2021

Today on promise day, Shiva should try and make it up to his girl. Otherwise I see a very dark future for him 😂😂😂😂 this girl is class apart #SiddhiHatesShiva pic.twitter.com/tY8JqW3oYT — Asha Rawal (@Musical_Ashaa) February 11, 2021

Possibly a new web series? Heard these are also seen in other cities. What a way to market things these days#SiddhiHatesShiva pic.twitter.com/YWYQEYz5Bd — Bunny Punia (@BunnyPunia) February 10, 2021

@TheLallantop see this , in north east delhi’s bhajanpura , there is a banner on roadside. And then i found the same on backside of a dtc bus. 😂😂#SiddhiHatesShiva pic.twitter.com/dd3z82tsgU — Abhishek Gupta 🏹🚜 (@trickster_eagle) February 8, 2021