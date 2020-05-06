In an irresponsible turn of affairs, a first-year resident at the Gujarat Cancer Research Institute was allegedly denied a COVID-19 test by doctors in Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital after being called a coward. Despite showing symptoms of the virus, the 29-year-old medical oncologist, Dr Satish Sharma, working at the institute said that he felt the need to get tested after he developed a sore throat after contracting a fever and fatigue a couple of days ago . Also Read - Parineeti Chopra's Virtual Coffee Date Will Feed 4000 Family Members of Daily Wage Earners

In an interview with ThePrint, Sharma shared, "I informed my superiors, and all of them recommended I get tested. But when I went to the facility and registered, I was turned away by the medical officers there. They called me a 'fattu' (wimp) for coming and said I didn't need to be tested."

Sharma said that he had attended to patients who turned out to be Covid-19 positive and likely contracted the illness through them. After seeking permission from hi HoD, he approached Civil Hospital on 1 May to go to the 1,200-bed facility set up by them. He asserted, "It is mandatory to test those who are showing symptoms and you can't turn someone away like that. I am a doctor on top of it." As per the blank OPD documents, Sharma went to the facility at 6.44pm.

Though Sharma has written to the resident doctors’ association in Ahmedabad and has also approached the national body over the incident, his claim was refuted by the Civil Hospital authorities. Dr J.V. Modi, medical superintendent of Civil Hospital, said, “His swab was taken. We told him that it was unnecessary, since he was asymptomatic, but ultimately we did the test.”