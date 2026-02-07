Home

AI will now help guests at Indian weddings select dishes from buffets, testing yields 'decent results'



Viral News: As technology has been advancing with each passing day, a techie from Bengaluru has done something that you and I could never imagine. Have you ever gone to a wedding with a giant buffet menu in which you end up leaving your favourite dishes only because you couldn’t search for them beforehand? We know you have! To solve this problem, a techie has come up with a unique solution by designing an AI tool, Buffet GPT. He mentioned that he tested it at a friend’s wedding, which fetched decent results.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral post of the Bengaluru-based techie states that he had designed a unique concept named BuffetGPT, which is an artificial intelligence agent and has the ability to scan the entire wedding menu. It then checks and analyses what needs to be eaten and skipped. In addition, he said it functions on ‘stomach volume physics’. The unique concept has struck a chord online.

Viral post

indian wedding buffet is a scam. i always leave regretting something. so i built BuffetGPT an ai agent that scans entire buffet and gives you a game plan. it uses computer vision to detect every dish, then optimizes what to eat, what to skip, and how much based on actual… pic.twitter.com/yLxEf17LSJ — Pankaj (@the2ndfloorguy) February 6, 2026

The post was shared on X with the caption, “indian wedding buffet is a scam. i always leave regretting something. so i built BuffetGPT… an ai agent that scans entire buffet and gives you a game plan. it uses computer vision to detect every dish, then optimizes what to eat, what to skip, and how much based on actual stomach volume physics. its’ pretty early, tested alpha at a friend’s wedding. decent results. tbh, this is what my cs degree was for.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One suer commented, “This is amazing..how does agent scan, one has to show it around the buffet? Or a drone can be used…,” and another wrote, “Imagine by the time AI decides what to eat, the uncles already finished everything.”

The third comment read, “Just change the sequence, you can accommodate more. The human mind takes time to process signals that say you are full.”

Another user wrote, “This is exactly the need of the hour,” and one stated, “Indian wedding buffets are chaos by design, not a scam. The regret is part of the experience. You’re supposed to overcommit to chaat, underestimate biryani, and miss the live counter entirely.”

