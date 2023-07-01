Home

AI Imagines ‘Futuristic Vehicles’ to Tackle Mumbai’s Waterlogging Woes, Post Is Viral

The artist created the images using Midjourney. | Photo: Instagram @ManojOmre

The monsoon season has arrived, bringing respite from the scorching heat for all of us. Mumbaikars are enjoying the beautiful weather, as Mumbai is famous for its rains. However, along with the rains, the chaos of severe waterlogging and potholes has begun haunting the maximum city, as it does every year.

During the monsoon season, flooding and waterlogging become common scenes in Mumbai, especially in the subways. Not only does it disrupt the lives of people, but it also leads to death and destruction.

Recently, an AI artist imagined modern vehicles that could have been used in the city to tackle the havoc caused by rain. The AI-generated images went viral on the internet, tickling the funny bones of netizens while raising serious concerns about waterlogging in the city.

In one image, a covered boat can be seen floating with people sitting inside, bearing the label “BEST,” which signifies the local buses in Mumbai. Another picture shows a commuter traveling on a flooded road on his scooter, covered in a protective bubble. There is also an AI-generated image of a red-coloured train coach on a waterlogged street with people inside, enjoying the monsoon. The next image features a submarine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Omre (@manojomre)

The video was posted on Instagram by artist Manoj More with the caption, “Kyunki acchi roads aur drainage system toh paagal banate hai” (Because good roads and drainage systems drive us crazy).

Since being shared, the post has garnered thousands of views and received more than 7,500 likes. Most of the Instagram users praised the artist’s imagination, while some cracked jokes.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“That’s too much technology you expecting from them,” an insta user commented.

“Love this,” the second user commented.

“This looks exotic though,” said a person.

“Mumbai deserves this monsoon water taxis, water cars, water buses,” added a user.

“Or just better drainage system,” remarked a user.

