From Bitcoin To Ethereum: AI Artist Reimagines Cryptocurrencies As Supervillains

Recently, an AI artist has created amazing artwork that has been making waves on the internet, receiving praise from all over. The artist employed AI to reimagine cryptocurrencies as supervillains, and the results are astonishing.

ai imagined cryptocurrencies as supervillians | Photo credit: Instagram @planet.ai

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been making headlines since its inception, and now people across the world are employing AI tools to ease their work. From writing emails to creating complex computer programming, AI tools are now assisting people in every field. Additionally, these tools have also opened a whole new world of creativity for artists. There are AI tools in which artists can write their imagination, and the AI will create the artwork on its own. Recently, an AI artist has created amazing artwork that has been making waves on the internet, receiving praise from all over. The artist employed AI to reimagine cryptocurrencies as supervillains, and the results are astonishing.

The AI has produced stunning images of popular cryptocurrencies as supervillains, taking into consideration their movements in the crypto market. The artist has imagined a world where prominent cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Tron, and Shiba Inu become supervillains and portrayed how they would look.

Check The Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Planet AI (@planet.ai_)

The post was shared on Instagram by the page dedicated to AI art, named @planet.ai. Since being shared, the clip has garnered thousands of views and likes. Most Instagram users appreciate the artwork and the artist’s imagination. They praised the artist for their work and suggested other cryptocurrency names they would like to see depicted in different avatars.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“I would Like to see how the AI sees itself AS Hero / Vilian,” an Instagram user commented.

“now di money currencies,” the second user said.

“Not including ftx is wild lmao they quite literally are villains,” joked the third user.

“Tron is just straight-up SIVA tech,” said another user.

Earlier, the AI artist reimagined U.S. Presidents as a heavyweight boxers that too went viral and received much praise. From current US President Joe Biden to former President Bill Clinton, the AI artist imagined them in ripped physics practising for a big match.

