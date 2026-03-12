AI engineer ‘fired within 3 days of AI automation job’ in front of client, now earns 8x | Watch viral video

Home

Viral video: The story of an AI automation engineer goes viral as she earns eight times more than the amount she was receiving in the job from which she was fired within three days. Scroll down to see the video.

Viral News: It’s rightly said that everyone learns through their mistakes, both professionally and personally. A video is widely circulating on social media, which features the experience of an AI engineer about getting fired in front of the client from her job within just three days of joining. Ritu Maurya, on her Instagram, shared that the IIT founder, before hiring, had told her that he would be helping her with the relevant guidance. However, she stated that the much-needed guidance was never received and that the founder hardly checked her messages when she needed help. What came as a shock to everyone was that Maurya chose not to feel disheartened and began working on her skills to earn eight times what the founder had offered her. You can check the viral video here.

The viral video features an AI engineer who, as claimed in the video, was hired within three days of being hired by an IIT founder. Maurya stated that it was a nightmare to be fired in front of a client, and she cried endlessly for days.

The internet has appreciated the spirit of the woman as she shared how she chose to invest on new skills and learnings, which now have ended up paying her eight times more than what she was getting in the AI automation job.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “In hindsight, I’m glad I got off early on from that workplace described as ‘toxic’ by many others I met later on. And you know what?!!! That founder recently messaged me to follow his Instagram page, guess what I did???”

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “You’re so strong, girl,” and another wrote, “All the best kid! Way to go.”

The third comment read, “This happened with me as well. Not within 3 days, but somewhat within 2 months! When I showed my finished task, the employer used to say I was wasting his time. When he used to give me a task, I wanted to explain what I understood about the job and what I is expected from me, and if I misunderstood any part, then he used to say I am complicating things. One day I just said I am confused myself what I am doing here. I quit.”

