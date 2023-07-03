Home

AI-Generated Images Of Zomato Delivery Agents Dancing In Rain Go Viral

AI images of Zomato delivery agents: LinkedIn user Sourabh Dhabhai's post has created a lot of hype on the social media platform. The photos have made a lot of people emotional.

AI-generated images go viral on LinkedIn. (Credits: LinkedIn)

Zomato’s creative commercials are known to everyone. The pop-up notifications that users receive ignite cravings and leave them hungry even if they were not before. With rib-tickling comments and notifications, Zomato always wins over foodies. In a bid to bring forth the efforts of unsung heroes who never fail to serve others even in difficult times like the coronavirus pandemic, LinkedIn user Sourabh Dhabhai dropped a couple of images churned out by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The realistic and jaw-dropping photos showcased a unique concept where Zomato delivery agents were seen shaking a leg and enjoying the Mumbai rains. Users often get furious when their food delivery gets delayed during monsoons with many calling the valet and raging at them. This post will remind you that delivery personnel also have a life during rain.

Sourabh Dhabhai’s Post On AI Images Of Zomato Delivery Agents

LinkedIn user Sourabh Dhabhai, with his AI skills, generated some mesmerizing images to highlight the efforts of Zomato delivery partners who reach on time to serve us. The pictures have fired up the social media, captivating the hearts of people. Sharing a creative vision with the world, Sourabh showcased Zomato individuals clad in red raincoats, enjoying themselves in the rain.

The pictures even included a Zomato pop-up notification saying, “Rains Charming Interruption…Oops! Our delivery valet is slightly delayed, caught up dancing in the Mumbai rain. Apologies for the rain-soaked deliciousness delay!”

The caption said, “Sorry sir, order late hua. Thodi zindagi jeene lg gya tha Zomato aisa notification bhi bhejo kabhi, dil se khushi hogi ksm se (Sorry sir, I was trying to enjoy life. Zomato, send a notification like this sometime, will make anyone happy)…Made on Midjourney Ai”.

AI Images Of Zomato Delivery Agents: Netizens React

Within no time the AI-generated images struck a chord with netizens, sparking an outpouring of reactions. Some favoured the post while some showed disappointment at the photos. It is to be noticed that the AI-generated images garnered over 7,500 reactions.

One user said, “This is what we call a campaign that connects the human cord! At last, we still have some humanity left in us. Kudos to the team for bringing forth such a thought-provoking concept.”

Another person chimed in and commented, “This is undoubtedly the best post I’ve seen today!”

“Dance in rain. Live your life but not during duty time,” a comment read.

A user remarked, “Thank you Zomato. You guys have given hope to many families who are in deep need. No government or NGO can do the work that you have done. Government thinks people need free facilities but this is completely wrong, people need work. They all want to survive, fight for their better life and give their best try to overcome their problems. So, keep increasing and keep providing more jobs to the needful people. Once again Thanks.”

The post definitely left many social media users super impressed. What are your views on this?

The post definitely left many social media users super impressed. What are your views on this?