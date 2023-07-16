Home

Super Saiyan To Boxer: AI Brings ‘Messiah’ Sonu Sood to Life In Multiverse

Viral Video: In particular, AI-generated images of celebrities and millionaires placed in unexpected and unpredictable situations have been spreading rapidly on the internet.

AI imagines ‘Messiah’ Sonu Sood In Multiverse. | Photo; Instagram @wildtrance

The AI-Images Are Going Viral Like Wildfire: Artificial Intelligence is revolutionising the world we live in, and its advancements have been particularly noteworthy in recent years. Artists are utilising AI tools to create astonishing artwork, breaking the limitations of their creativity.

Recently, an artist employed an AI tool to reimagine Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in a multiverse, resulting in amazing images that have gone viral. These images have captured the attention and admiration of netizens.

In the viral post, Sonu Sood can be seen in the multiverse, portraying different roles beyond his usual profession as an actor. The AI-generated images depict Sonu as a Sadhu exploring the streets of the holy city of Varanasi, a chef creating delicious food, a ripped boxer celebrating a victory, an animal lover, a Joker, and a warrior. The artist utilized the AI tool Midjourney Ai to bring these incredible artworks to life.

The post was shared on Instagram by a page named @wild.trance with the caption, “Visualizing Bollywood celebrity Sonu Sood in the multiverse through AI opens up a world of endless possibilities, merging his on-screen charisma and real-life philanthropy with the boundless potential of various dimensions.” The artist also tag Sood, asking him whether he liked the artwork or not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Psycadelic Art (@wild.trance)

Since being shared the post has accumulated over 1,500 likes and thousands of views. Sonu’s fanatics liked the amazing artwork and filled the comment section with their fire and heart emojis.

“Really amazing prompt work bro, Hats off,” An Insta user said.

“You guys work amazing,” second user praised the artist.

“All of his looks have come out amazing,” the third user said.

“Super Saiyan Sonu Sood , SSSS, NEW FORM,” said that fourth.

