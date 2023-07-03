Home

‘If Not An Actor, Ranbir Kapoor Would Be…’: AI Imagines His Different Professional Avatars

Viral Video: One image from the post depicts Ranbir as an astronaut, adorned in a NASA spacesuit. Another AI-generated image showcases the actor as a fierce soldier engaged in a battleground.

Since being shared the clip has garnered over 6,000 views. Photo: Instagram @sahid

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a game changer since its inception, with people from various fields using AI tools to streamline their work. It has also unlocked a new realm of creativity, as artists harness AI tools to produce remarkable artwork. Some AI tools employ word-to-image functionality, allowing individuals to describe their imagination and have it brought to life through astonishing artwork. AI artists are now venturing into experimental territories, leveraging their imaginations alongside AI tools to create captivating artwork.

In a recent viral post, an AI artist utilized an IA program to reimagine Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in professions other than acting. The internet has been captivated by the results, as the post quickly spread like wildfire.

An image from the post depicts Ranbir as an astronaut, adorned in a NASA spacesuit. Another AI-generated image showcases the actor as a fierce soldier engaged in a battleground. The series also includes portrayals of Kapoor as a charismatic doctor with a stethoscope, a politician, a NASCAR driver, and even a construction worker.

These AI-generated images were created by artist Sahid, who shared them on his Instagram account alongside the caption, “What if Ranbir Kapoor pursued professions beyond acting? Let’s reimagine him in different roles.”

Since being shared the clip has garnered over 6,000 views and received more than 5,000 likes. The artwork also prompted Insta users to express their thoughts in the comment section. Most of the user liked the artwork and praised the artist for his amazing imagination.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“If Ranbir Kapoor is a doctor Saari girls Bina bat ke patient ban jati,” an Instagram user commented.

“Aisa actor hai jiski acting haters bhi dekha ga toh fan Ho Jaye ga,” said the second user.

“I’m confused between Johnny Kapoor and Ranbir Sin,” joked the third user.

“Why NASA & not ISRO?,” asked another.

