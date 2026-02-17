  • Home
AI India Summit 2026: The AI Summit is being held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20. The visitors reported that the vendors didn't accept payments through UPI. Scroll down to see how they're reacting.

Published date india.com Updated: February 17, 2026 6:11 PM IST
AI India Summit 2026: ‘Vendors not accepting UPI payments', say visitors as they flood social media complaining about event’s mismanagement
Image: @praful_dl

Viral news: The India AI Summit 2026 is being held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20. The summit is expected to bring global leaders, technical experts, and founders under one roof for the advancement of artificial intelligence. The grand event is happening at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. On the first day, i.e., February 16, many people visited the summit and showed their disappointment regarding mismanagement. However, what caught everyone’s attention was that the food stalls at the summit were not accepting payments through UPI or cards. This was stated by many individuals on X. You can check how people are reacting.

A person shared a video on X stating how the event was highly mismanaged. He reported problems of crowd control, traffic, and, most surprisingly, vendors only accepting ‘cash’.

One user wrote, “Horrifying chaos at AI Summit”

Another stated, “I was at the Day 1 of the Impact AI Summit, Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.
Real chaos and mismanagement…”

India AI Summit 2026

The India AI Summit is going to attract many global leaders and experts. The large-scale event is being held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20. The most surprising part about the event, as reported by the visitors, is that the vendors do not accept payments through UPI applications and cards.

