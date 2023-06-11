Home

Viral Video: AI-Powered Robot Dog Critiques Artwork, ‘Poops’ Its Analyses

In a recent development, a German artist has created a robot dog that utilises AI to critique artwork. Yes, you read it right – an AI-powered robotic dog that evaluates art beyond the comprehension of ordinary individuals.

The video shows the robot dog that critiques artwork. (Twitter/@_AICCA_)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has garnered significant attention since its inception, with people now using AI-powered tools to simplify their daily tasks. From writing emails to generating fictional images, individuals are exploring novel ways to test the capabilities of AI-backed tools.

Artist Mario Klingemann’s robotic pooch is called Artificially Intelligent Critical Canine or A.I.C.C.A . It has its own dedicated Twitter handle. regularly updates the Twitter handle, sharing insights about his remarkable creation. One such update included a video posted a few days ago.

The artist shared the video with the caption, “Hello, I am A.I.C.C.A. the artificially intelligent critical canine!”

In the video, the robotic dog is seen standing in front of an artwork, analyzing it through its AI-powered system. After a brief analysis, the dog generates its observations on a piece of paper, emerging from a rather unconventional location.

Watch The Robot Dog’s Video Here

Hello, I am A.I.C.C.A. the artificially intelligent critical canine! pic.twitter.com/nsoljwrXln — A.I.C.C.A. (@_AICCA_) June 7, 2023

Mario Klingemann, in an interview with The Independent, stated that although some may believe his creation as a criticism of art critics, but he actually believes they play a crucial role.

“One could think that I have a grudge against art critics building a dog that poops critiques, but no, actually I think art critics play a very important role… A bad critique is always better than none at all,” Independent quoted Klingemann as saying.

Speaking of AI, its applications span various domains, ranging from student learning to artistic endeavors; its influence is pervasive. However, certain intellectuals have raised concerns about AI displacing human jobs, potentially leading to job losses. Conversely, others hold the belief that it will open up new opportunities for individuals.

