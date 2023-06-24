Home

Superman to Flash: AI Reimagines ‘Desi Avatar’ Of DC Superheroes

Viral: The AI-generated artwork showcases ordinary people dressed as superheroes, standing amidst the busy streets of India.

AI Reimagined ‘Desi Avatar’ Of DC Superheroes. Photo: Twitter @Ratanchahar

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools are revolutionising the world, making tasks easier for people around the globe. These tools have also opened a new world of creativity for artists, allowing them to create artwork without any restrictions. Now, artists can simply describe their vision, and AI tools will bring it to life effortlessly. While some people express concerns about the impact of AI on artists and designers, there’s no denying that these tools are producing some amazing artwork. Recently, an artist utilised an AI tool to create a unique Indian version of the DC universe, resulting in hilariously amazing outcomes.

The AI-generated artwork showcases ordinary people dressed as superheroes, standing amidst the busy streets of India. The Indian Superman, contrary to the traditional portrayal of a handsome, muscular character, is showcased as a lean man sporting sunglasses. The Indian Wonder Woman wears a Mangalsutra (a traditional necklace), roaming the busy streets with her own unique style. Indian Aquaman is captured in a busy market, adorned with tattoos as the only similarity to the original superhero. The Indian Joker appears less menacing compared to the original character. Indian Green Lantern sports a moustache in the AI-created world, while Flash and Batman seem to have undergone significant weight loss.

Check Out The Pictures Of AI-Imagined Desi Avatars Here

Check The Viral Post Here

Someone asked Midjourney to create a DC universe of india. 😂 1. Superman pic.twitter.com/PebM1MZbC8 — Ratan chahar⚡ (@Ratanchahar_) June 23, 2023

The post was shared on Twitter by a user named @Ratanchahar with the caption, “Someone asked Midjourney to create a DC universe of india.”

Since being shared on Twitter, the clip has tickled the funny bones of users and has garnered over 1.80 lakh views. The funny post has also prompted Twitter users to express their thoughts in the comment section. Most of the users filled the comment section with laughter emoticons, while some joked and said that the post made their day.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Everything and everybody in India created by Text-to-image looks amazing but also funny,” a Twitter user commented.

A user named one of the AI imagined superheroes as ‘Mahesh man’.

“Robin Uthappa as Flash is looking Amazing,” the third user joked.

“What happened to the green lantern, He looks like he hasn’t eaten in days!!,” another commented.

“Indian Aquaman is my Favourite one lol,” said another user.

