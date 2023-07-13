Home

AI Reimagines ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ Characters In A Barbie World | Check Here

In a recent artistic endeavour, an AI artist employed an AI tool to reimagine prominent characters of Anurag Kashyap’s directorial flick ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ in a Barbie world.

AI Reimagines ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur Characters’ In A Barbie World | Photo: Instagram @Sahid

‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ Characters In A Barbie World: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has stepped into the world of creativity, and now artists have no boundaries in shaping their imagination into fascinating artwork. These AI tools are dominating the creative world by creating amazing art. One fascinating area where AI has made significant development is in reimagining celebrities and millionaires in unimaginable scenarios, and yes, these artworks go viral on the internet like wildfire.

In a recent artistic endeavour, an AI artist employed an AI tool to reimagine prominent characters of Anurag Kashyap’s directorial flick ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ in a Barbie world. Yes, you read it right – the action/drama movie’s characters in the pink world of Barbie. However, the results are surprisingly amazing.

In the AI-generated images, Nawazuddin Siddiqui aka Faizal Khan can be seen donning a pink suit with a water gun in hand despite being desi. Another image showcases Manoj Bajpayee or Sardar Khan in a pink blazer staring at someone in his style. Huma Qureshi or Mohsina looks beautiful in the Barbie world. AI imagined everyone’s favourite Pankaj Tripathi aka Sultan Qureshi posing in a stylish yellow jacket with a water gun in hand. Richa Chadha looks just like Barbie in the multi-coloured outfit. Piyush Mishra looks dapper in the AI imaginary photo. Rajkumar Rao or Shamshad can be seen riding a pink scooter on Uttar Pradesh streets donning a multicoloured dress. AI also reimagined director Anurag Kashyap in a rainbow-coloured jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IFP (@ifp.world)

The post was shared on Instagram by an AI artist named Sahid with the caption “Gangs of Wasseypur Characters in a Barbie World” for the #AImagination Episode 2 with @sahixd.”

The artist also requested his followers to mention their favourite Wasseypur characters in the comment section.

Notably, Greta Gerwig’s directorial Barbie will hit the big screens on 21 July. The movie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling and Emma Mackey in pivotal roles.”

“Rajkumar Rao is Jubin Nautiyal in Barbies’ world,” a user said.

“Nawaz or ishan kishan,” the second user joked.

“This is amazing,’ the third user said.

‘Hahaha osum,’ the fourth commented.

