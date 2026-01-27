AIIMS Bhopal horror: Man snatches woman’s mangalsutra inside lift; viral video sparks outrage

Home

This incident sheds light on the serious need for security measures in public places to ensure women's safety and reduce crimes.

AIIMS Bhopal shocking incident (Image: X)

Viral news: When hospitals are considered a safe place, a shocking incident has come to light. It happened in Madhya Pradesh, where a woman’s mangalsutra was allegedly snatched from inside the lift. This raises serious concerns, highlighting the issues of women’s safety and crime in public institutions. The video is from the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal. The crime reportedly happened inside the premises of the hospital. It was caught on the CCTV and has triggered massive reactions online. You can watch the viral video here.

What happened inside AIIMS Bhopal’s lift?

The police officials mentioned that the victim’s name is Rajshree Soni. She’s an employee at AIIMS Bhopal. The incident reportedly happened on Sunday as she entered the hospital’s lift to move to the fourth floor, when the man also entered. The CCTV footage has given shocking details about the incident. It revealed that the two were in the lift for almost 30 seconds. Everything inside the lift was seemingly normal until the lift’s door opened. This is when the man went ahead and snatched the woman’s mangalsutra. He then ran away from the spot immediately.

Viral video from AIIMS Bhopal

Visit BIMARU states at your own risk! A video of a chain-snatching inside a lift at AIIMS Bhopal has gone viral. The moment the doors opened, a youth snatched a woman’s mangalsutra and fled. Reported reason: unemployment. pic.twitter.com/QZXjR5e5iU — Manish RJ (@mrjethwani_) January 27, 2026

Investigation on AIIMS Bhopal incident

The Misrod Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rajnesh Kashyap, mentioned that the CCTV footage is being examined properly. He also said that the management of AIIMS is well informed about what had happened. However, no arrests have been made so far.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.