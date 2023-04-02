Ailing Monkey Seeks Shelter In Parliament House, Rescued By Wildlife SoS

Home

When the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit arrived, the macaque appeared extremely feeble and exhausted.

A Rhesus macaque (Macaca mulatta) had strayed into an office room and was initially found lying down under a table.

Monkey Rescue: Earlier this week, the staff at Delhi’s Parliament House were surprised to see a new face in their midst. A Rhesus macaque (Macaca mulatta) had strayed into an office room and was initially found lying down under a table.

The security personnel were immediately alerted who placed an emergency call on the Wildlife SOS 24×7 rescue helpline (+91 9871963535).

When the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit arrived, the macaque appeared extremely feeble and exhausted. The team members exercised extreme caution and carefully rescued the monkey, and it is currently under medical observation.

Wasim Akram, Director- Special Projects, Wildlife SOS said, “The macaque was weak and ill. When an animal is in such a condition, the rescuers have to be extra cautious so as to not cause further stress.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “Rhesus macaques are the most adaptive primate species found in India. They are present in large numbers in megacities such as Delhi and even smaller cities and towns. Since they have adjusted so well to living in dense human habitations, their presence in urban areas is not uncommon. In this case, we are glad that it did not turn into a conflict situation. We are thankful to the staff at the Parliament House for alerting us to the emergency.”

The Rhesus macaque is one of the most common primate species to be found in the Indian subcontinent. They live in troops of around 20 to 180 monkeys and often compete with other troops for food and territory base. Shrinking habitats has led to more frequent struggles between animals over space and territory.

The Wildlife SOS Hotline is the only 24-hour Wildlife and Reptile Rescue Cell in the National Capital Region (NCR) which address the problems of wildlife conflict in urban spaces accelerated by growing populations, rapid urbanisation and misconceptions about many of the native species of wildlife with whom we share our landscape. They also conduct workshops and awareness programmes to sensitise the public to the presence of urban wildlife and encourage peaceful coexistence.

Wildlife SOS 24×7 rescue helpline: +91 9871963535.

