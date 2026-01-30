Air hostess receives wedding invite from grandmother, leaving her smiling | Watch viral video

Home

While having the conversation, the grandmother gives an invitation to the air hostess about the wedding of her grandson. The tone of the grandmother is so polite and it almost feels like that she's talking to a close family member, and not a stranger.

Viral news: Social media is not always negative. There are moments when some videos brighten your day and bring a super wide smile to your face. One such video from Instagram is grabbing all the attention. It’s because of the lovely interaction between a grandmother and an air hostess. The viral video has struck a chord online for the innocence, warmth, and affection of the conversation. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral Instagram video features a beautiful conversation between a grandmother and an airhostess. The IndiGo’s airhostess in the video, can be seen speaking gently with the elderly woman. She keeps smiling while having an exchange of conversation. The casual communication soon became the heart of the internet as people can’t stop cherishing the precious moment.

While having the conversation, the grandmother gives an invitation to the air hostess about the wedding of her grandson. The tone of the grandmother is so polite and it almost feels like that she’s talking to a close family member, and not a stranger. It also highlights the love, affection, and cheerfulness of the grandmother for her grandson’s wedding.

How’s social media reacting?

The social media users have filled the comment section of the video. One user commented, “She is a sweetheart she must have been the most beautiful one in town back then in her younger days. Dadi i wish I could hug you an again cherish the moment when my grandmother used to hug me my grandparents left me long back hence I simply want your blessings and i pray to God that my life count gets added to yours and may you longlive with us. This made me emotional”, and another user wrote, “One of the beautiful videos on the internet.”

