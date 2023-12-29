Home

Bizarre! Airplane Gets Stuck Under Bridge During Transport In Bihar’s Motihari | WATCH

An airplane got stuck under a bridge in Bihar's Motihari district while it was being transported to Assam from Mumbai.

Bihar News: In an unusual incident, an airplane got stuck under a bridge while being transported in Motihari district of Bihar. According to reports, the aircraft, an Air India Airbus A320, was being transported on the road on its way from Assam from Mumbai, when its fuselage got stuck underneath the Piprakothi bridge in Motihari, bringing traffic to a standstill on the busy road.

Visuals of the incident which are doing the rounds on social media platforms showed the plane stuck under the bridge and later being freed with the help of locals and some truckers.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Ex-Air India A320 fuselage gets stuck beneath a bridge in Motihari while being transported from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/5mdhFoetdj — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) December 29, 2023

Reports said the aircraft was being transported on the trailer of a truck, however, it failed to pass under the low bridge and got stuck. Upon hearing about the odd incident, locals flocked to the area and started clicking selfies even as police and other authorities arrived at the scene in a bid to unbind the plane from under Piprakothi bridge.

In a bid to free the plane, the tires of the trailer were deflated and the aircraft was freed from under the bridge.

A similar incident took place in November last year when an airplane got stuck underneath an underpass in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh. The aircraft was being transported from Kochi to Hyderabad on a trailer truck when its got stuck on the Korisapadu underpass.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media at the time showing the aircraft stuck n the Korisapadu underpass while awestruck locals watched in amazement and clicked pictures. The incident had caused massive traffic snarls in the area.

Reports at the time said the old plane had been bought by the owner of Hyderabad’s Pista House and was being shifted from Kochi to Hyderabad on the trailer of a truck when it got stuck on the underpass.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.