New Delhi: A day after Indian Para Swimmer Mohammed Shams Aalam Shaikh had to, allegedly, wait for 90 minutes to get his personal wheelchair at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, air carrier Air India has responded to para swimmer’s complaint and said the facility was delayed due to airport security reasons.Also Read - International Flights: India to Operate Over 3,200 Flights Per Week From Today | Check Full Summer Schedule

In a statement, Air India said Shams Aalam was provided with an aisle wheelchair as per procedure from the aircraft by Air India as soon as the flight landed at Delhi. “His personal wheelchair arrived at the belt in a while after due security clearance. He was escorted by airport handling personnel throughout. The inconvenience caused by the delay (beyond our control) in the arrival of his wheelchair is regretted,” the airline said. Also Read - Delhi Airport Launches RFID Enabled 'Bag Trax' Tags To Track Check-In Luggage

We understand it took some time to deliver your personal wheelchair as it got delayed due to airport security reasons. We hope you would give us another opportunity to make things right. 2/2 — Air India (@airindiain) June 6, 2022

Also Read - Air India Recruitment: Airline to Conduct Walk-In Interviews For Cabin Crew. Dates, Eligibility And Other Details Here

Shams Aalam returned to India after a 12-hour journey from Melbourne, Australia on Monday. Upon arrival, he took to Twitter to express his unhappiness over the treatment he was meted out by Air India staff at the airport. “Dear @airindiain i landed with AI 309 5 pm at @DelhiAirport. I am a wheelchair user and I informed cabin crew that I need my wheelchair at gate. After an hour i am still waiting and not received my personal wheelchair. I need to use washroom no one supporting,” he wrote.

Air India promptly apologized for the delay and explained in a tweet that “We regret to note your experience. We’re informing our airport team right away to provide all required assistance.”

After the issue was resolved, the 35-year-old swimmer who has represented India at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia asked the airline to “Kindly conduct sensitization program to handle PwD. If a PwD asking for his wheelchair don’t force them to sit on your XL size uncomfortable wheelchair.”