Air India passenger paid extra to get a better seat to fly to London, but..., his angry post goes viral

Air India passenger paid extra to get a better seat to fly to London, but…, his ‘angry’ post goes viral

A man traveling to London on Air India was shocked by the extra cost of the seat he received, and he wrote a social media post voicing his displeasure to the airline. The airline simply responded, "Thanking the passenger for bringing the matter to their attention."

Air India passenger paid extra to get a better seat to fly to London, but..., his 'angry' post goes viral

A passenger books an Air India flight to London to fly comfortable but a tale despair awaits him. As the journey was going to be long, so he pays extra to book a comfortable seat. However, when he boards the plane and sees the seat he’s offered, he went in a shock. Netizens furthermore users have advised the passenger to seek compensation from the airline.

Posting a picture of his Air India seat on X, Rahul Shrivastava (@Rahulshrivstv) wrote, “Take an Air India flight and be in trouble. I had to go to London quickly. The best seat shown during seat selection was an XL (exterior) front row window seat. I even paid extra. Now look at the seat.”

The guy further writes in his post that this isn’t a window. “This means that the seat with extra legroom doesn’t even have elbow room. Knees are hitting the plane door and buttons. This airline used to be lazy, but now it’s become incredibly weird.”

‘I will never fly Air India again’

The man further wrote that he has learned his lesson and will now fly British Airways or another airline that at least doesn’t treat passengers like sheep and goats, but rather treats them like humans. Rahul’s viral post not only garnered 45,000 views but also reached the desired audience. Air India also commented on the post, reacting to it.

Commenting on this post, Air India wrote, “Dear Shrivastava, thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. We will review it internally.” @Rahulshrivstv replied, “Airline owners and those taking home the money need to introspect.”

Users are calling the inconvenience caused to the man a deficiency in service and advising him to take legal action. One user commented on the post, writing, “This is a clear case of deficiency in service under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, for which you are entitled to a refund and compensation. Anyone facing any issues regarding refund or compensation can contact us.”

Another user said, “This is wrong! Air India should compensate you.” Another user said, “I had a similar experience on Air India in December. The seat design made it impossible for a tall person to sit upright, so I had to sit slanted for the entire 10-hour flight. I don’t know if this was a design issue due to the emergency exit.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.