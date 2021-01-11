New Delhi: A team of four women pilots on Monday created history by flying Air India’s longest direct route flight over the North Pole and covering a distance of about 16,000 kilometers. Early this morning, the direct flight between San Francisco-Bengaluru landed at Kempegowda International Airport. The flight, AI 176, departed from San Francisco at 20:30 hrs (local time) on January 9 and arrive at Bengaluru at 03:45 hrs (local time) today. Also Read - Indian Billionaire Ratan Tata’s Elegant Sea-facing White House Will Make You Believe in Simple Living

Speaking to news agency ANI after the flight landed at Bengaluru airport, Captain Zoya Aggarwal said, “Today, we created world history by not only flying over the North Pole but also by having all women pilots who successfully did it. We are extremely happy and proud to be part of it. This route has saved 10 tonnes of fuel.” Also Read - Air India Recruitment 2021: Get Air India Jobs Without Exam, Few Days Left For Hiring, Apply Now!

Captain Zoya is known for being an ace pilot with an experience of more than 8,000 flying hours. The longest flight over the North Pole will be another feather in her cap as she was the youngest woman pilot to fly a Boeing-777 in 2013. Also Read - Air India's All-women Cockpit Crew Takes Off on 17-Hour San Francisco-Bengaluru Flight, Hardeep Puri Lauds Nari Shakti

Narrating her experience before the flight, Zoya said, “Most people in the world will not see the North Pole or even its map in their lifetime. I feel truly feel privileged and humbled by the trust posed in me by the civil aviation ministry and our flag carrier. It is a golden opportunity to command a Boeing 777 inaugural SFO-BLR, one of the world’s longest flight over the North Pole.”

Meanwhile, Shivani Manhas, one of the four pilots who operated Air India’s inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight said, “It was an exciting experience since it was never done before. It took almost 17 hours to reach here.”

Lauding the women pilots over the new history, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri tweeted, “In a moment to cherish and celebrate, women professionals of Indian civil aviation create history. Heartiest Congratulations to Captain Zoya Aggarwal, Captain Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware and Capt Shivani for flying over North Pole to land in Bengaluru from San Francisco.”

In a moment to cherish & celebrate, women professionals of Indian civil aviation create history. Heartiest Congratulations to Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware & Capt Shivani for flying over North Pole to land in Bengaluru from San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/P6EvJChMGB — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 11, 2021

Before the flight, Puri had said, “Air India’s woman power flies high around the world, our Nari Shakti achieves a historic first.”

It was the first direct non-stop flight between the west coast of the United States and southern India. Aviation experts believe that flying over the North Pole is extremely technical and requires skill and experience. “Flying through the North Pole is very challenging and airline companies send their best and experienced pilots on this route. This time Air India has given responsibilities to a woman captain for the journey from San Francisco to Bengaluru via polar route,” an Air India official said.