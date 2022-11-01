India-South Africa T20: The ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia is drawing a lot of attention, especially from the Indian fans who have thronged the stadiums whenever the Men in Blue have taken to the field. One such match was the India-South Africa clash that took place on Sunday and in which the Proteas got the better of the Rohit Sharma-led side.Also Read - COVID Symptoms Changed Since 2020. These Are The Latest Common Symptoms Now

Whatever, disappointment apart, this one shows the level of "crazy madness" of the fans who would just go to any extent to be in the know of things, particularly the Score!

One such enthusiastic Team India fan shared a picture of a handwritten India-South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 match score update given to him by a pilot of the plane he was travelling on. The score update is jotted down on tissue paper onboard an IndiGo flight.

The note reads, “SA 33/03, 6 overs, IND 133/9.”

A picture of the “makeshift scorecard” was shared by Vikram Garga via a tweet which read, “India lost today but @IndiGo6E won my heart. Pilot sent a note mid-air when requested for score update.”

India lost today but ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ won my heart. Pilot sent a note mid air when requested for score update.#momentsthatmatter pic.twitter.com/XngFXko63T — Vikram Garga (@vikramgarga) October 30, 2022

The airlines responded to the gesture and tweeted, “We’re glad to see this”.

