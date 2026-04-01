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Airtel Blackout controversy: Fed-up customer develops website to roast company after multiple unresolved issues; know whats happening

‘Airtel Blackout’ controversy: Fed-up customer develops website to roast company after multiple unresolved issues; know what’s happening

The 'Airtel Blackout' website becomes the talk of the town as a fed-up user roasts it in a super sarcastic way publicly.

'Airtel Blackout' controversy: Fed-up customer develops website to roast company after multiple unresolved issues; know what's happening (Image: airtelblack.com)

Viral News: A frustrated Airtel customer did something most people only joke about. Instead of tweeting or posting a rant, he actually went ahead and bought a domain, built a website, and put his entire experience out there. And honestly, that’s what caught everyone’s attention. The story started to get momentum after people spotted the site online, and now it’s slowly going viral. A lot of users are reacting to how creative and kind of relatable this whole thing is. Here, we take you through everything that’s happening.

Why did the customer even create Airtel Blackout?

The user was reportedly dealing with ongoing issues with Airtel’s broadband service. Not just once or twice, but repeatedly. After trying to get it fixed through regular channels and not getting a proper resolution, the person decided to do something that no one could have possibly thought of. Instead of chasing customer support again, he made the experience public.

So he created a website called “Airtel Blackout”, basically documenting everything that went wrong.

What’s actually on the ‘Airtel Blackout’ website?

The site doesn’t hold back. It opens with a slightly sarcastic tone, hinting at delays and how complaints were ignored or just not taken seriously. As you scroll, it walks you through different parts of the experience. There are sections explaining how issues were marked as “resolved” even when nothing was fixed, which is something many people online said they’ve faced too.

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Another part talks about how new complaint tickets kept getting generated, but there wasn’t any real action happening. And it’s not just about one person anymore. The website also lets other users share their own experiences, so it’s slowly turning into a space where more people are adding their stories.

How is the internet reacting?

People online are actually impressed. Not just because of the complaint, but the effort behind it.

Some are calling it smart, others are saying it’s something they’ve felt like doing themselves at some point. A lot of users also jumped in to share their own bad experiences with telecom services, so the conversation has grown beyond just this one case.

What makes this stand out is the approach. Most people post, vent, and move on. This person built something that stays.

Reddit post of ‘airtelblack.com is mine’

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