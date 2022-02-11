Airtel Internet Down: Several Airtel users on Friday took to Twitter to complain after they had problems accessing the internet. Be it phone internet or broadband, users were not able to access the internet while at work or taking classes online. A Downdetector report said that, Airtel was down in several parts of the country, with 51% of users complaining of a total blackout, 33% said internet services are not working, and 16% complained of no signal. The issue apparently emerged at around 11am.Also Read - This Viral Video of A Dog Doing Yoga With Its Owner is An Absolute Treat to Watch

Many aggrieved customers complained about the Airtel downtime on social media. Users said that the issue impacted Airtel broadband as well as mobile networks and for many, the Airtel app and customer care service were also inaccessible. One user wrote, ”No broadband connection, no mobile network and unable to use Airtel app for logging ticket. An early start to weekend.” Another wrote, ”Was #AirtelDown all over India? Been trying to connect, with kids online classes also down. Surprisingly the hotspot also didn’t work in my case.”

Meanwhile, others made hilarious memes and jokes while waiting for the network to be back and mocked the brand for its services.

Here are some hilarious reactions:

My phone to me when I continuously put my phone on flight mode :-#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/DxyorleDX8 — Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) February 11, 2022

From now on whenever I see that Airtel ad on tv now I'll say this#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/Tkh4ViqAe9 — nidhi (@LFCNidhoooo) February 11, 2022

#AirtelDown

Neither mobile internet working nor broadband connection.

Please do something @airtelindia

Airtel apps also not opening. pic.twitter.com/Ued0iX0PDz — Hardik Prakash (@htyagi9650) February 11, 2022

Airtel Headquarters Using Jio network to tweet about airtel down:#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/77NrACYyJs — The Copy Ninja (@iStylishStark) February 11, 2022

My phone's flight mode button when i was pressing it continuesly. #AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/eUI0QWq29T — 𝙰𝚔𝚍𝚊𝚜 𝙷𝚊𝚢𝚊𝚝 (@Akdas_Hayat) February 11, 2022

Both mobile internet and broadband connections are down. And me trying to figure out restarting router and toggling the fight mode 🤦🏻‍♂️ #AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/xGWnQXA5S8 — Ashok Chakravarthy (@AshChakravarthy) February 11, 2022

According to a NDTV report, the Airtel outage emerged due to a technical glitch and the problem was fixed shortly after it was reported online. “Our Internet services were briefly disrupted this morning due to a technical glitch. The services have been fully restored. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement responding to the Airtel outage.