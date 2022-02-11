Airtel Internet Down: Several Airtel users on Friday took to Twitter to complain after they had problems accessing the internet. Be it phone internet or broadband, users were not able to access the internet while at work or taking classes online. A Downdetector report said that, Airtel was down in several parts of the country, with 51% of users complaining of a total blackout, 33% said internet services are not working, and 16% complained of no signal. The issue apparently emerged at around 11am.Also Read - This Viral Video of A Dog Doing Yoga With Its Owner is An Absolute Treat to Watch
Many aggrieved customers complained about the Airtel downtime on social media. Users said that the issue impacted Airtel broadband as well as mobile networks and for many, the Airtel app and customer care service were also inaccessible. One user wrote, ”No broadband connection, no mobile network and unable to use Airtel app for logging ticket. An early start to weekend.” Another wrote, ”Was #AirtelDown all over India? Been trying to connect, with kids online classes also down. Surprisingly the hotspot also didn’t work in my case.”
Meanwhile, others made hilarious memes and jokes while waiting for the network to be back and mocked the brand for its services.
Here are some hilarious reactions:
According to a NDTV report, the Airtel outage emerged due to a technical glitch and the problem was fixed shortly after it was reported online. “Our Internet services were briefly disrupted this morning due to a technical glitch. The services have been fully restored. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement responding to the Airtel outage.