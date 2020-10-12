Mumbai: A major power breakdown crippled Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Thane, Raigad and Palghar on Monday owing to grid failure. Also Read - Major Power Failure Across Mumbai, Thane; Local Trains Halted, Commuters Stranded | LIVE Updates

The power breakdown hit the lifelines of Mumbai — Central Railway and Western Railway — with all local trains halting en route till Vasai and Diva. Hapless commuters at many locations jumped down and started walking down to the nearest suburban railway station.

The power failure had other impacts like hitting water supply schedules, lifts getting stuck in some buildings, traffic signals leading to chaos on roads, etc.

#WATCH Public announcement about the temporary suspension of local train services being made at #Mumbai Central Railway Station following power grid failure BMC says, "It will take 45 minutes to 1 hour to restore the power supply." pic.twitter.com/YZGLM4ktL3 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, social media did what it’s best at—making memes! While many complained about the absence of power supply on the first day of the week, others poured in hilarious memes over the issue.

Hashtags like #powercut, #MumbaiPowerOutage and #MumbaiPowerCut have started trending on Twitter.

Take a look:

Oh stop looking at the skies. Aliens aren't landing. Bane is taking over Mumbai. WHERE IS BATMAN #powercut — Anupam Gupta (@b50) October 12, 2020

Of course the entire city loses its power the one day I decide NOT to charge my phone all night. #Mumbai #Powercut — main hoon don(e) 🙏🏼 (@Juvenile_Jack) October 12, 2020

#powercut in Mumbai is trending, it’s the only way Shivsena can stop people from watching Republic TV. — Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) October 12, 2020

Star kids of Bollywood must be suffering with no AC .. don’t underestimate their struggle #powercut — #AllLivesMatter (@ExSecular) October 12, 2020

Mumbaikars jumping on phones to tweet to the world that we are suffering #PowerCut first time in 20 yrs. Meanwhile PowerGrid : pic.twitter.com/ylb6UdQmjW — Hugo Stiglitz (@aatli_baatli) October 12, 2020

Mumbai people complaining about #powercut Meanwhile me from Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/VwLKbHql7N — KitKat (@_priyanshiiii__) October 12, 2020

In the history of #Mumbai, the city has never seen such a power failure and this grid failure is a massive symptom of a failing administration who manages governance thru PR drives. #poweroutage #powercut — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 12, 2020

if I had a dollar for every #powercut meme I’ll see today, pic.twitter.com/epIplwAwjZ — Ananya Chopra (@ananyachopraa) October 12, 2020

Mumbai experiences #PowerCut today in several parts

Meanwhile Dombivli & Kalyan residents to Mumbai pic.twitter.com/fgHALuZGA4 — Brijesh Chaurasiya (@brijeshch_12) October 12, 2020

#powercut No Power in Mumbai. WFH people be like: pic.twitter.com/tH6y2jGfoC — SwatKat 💯 fb (@SwatKat77) October 12, 2020

People in Mumbai: oh no! There’s a #powercut what’re we supposed to do now?!?? People in Delhi: pic.twitter.com/vDT12oYozi — Afifa 🐉 (@__affi__) October 12, 2020

#powercut South Bombay Girl after hearing that there is #powercut in Mumbai : pic.twitter.com/u7ZVvmPszI — Jitesh Rochlani ➐ (@JRism99) October 12, 2020

#powercut in Mumbai trending on twitter Meanwhile Electricity Company : pic.twitter.com/DM0018rYUX — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) October 12, 2020

Damn, this powercut. Now I’ll not be able to attend the meetings and online classes I was so very eager to attend on a Monday morning. #Mumbai #PowerCut pic.twitter.com/ylJyAAqtHC — Adrian D’Souza (@itsadriandsouza) October 12, 2020

A BMC Spokesperson said the power outage was due to the Central Grid failure of the Tata Power at Kalwa, Thane, and restoration could take around an hour.

“Due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, the regions between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut. Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes,” Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said.