Mumbai: A major power breakdown crippled Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Thane, Raigad and Palghar on Monday owing to grid failure.
The power breakdown hit the lifelines of Mumbai — Central Railway and Western Railway — with all local trains halting en route till Vasai and Diva. Hapless commuters at many locations jumped down and started walking down to the nearest suburban railway station.
The power failure had other impacts like hitting water supply schedules, lifts getting stuck in some buildings, traffic signals leading to chaos on roads, etc.
A BMC Spokesperson said the power outage was due to the Central Grid failure of the Tata Power at Kalwa, Thane, and restoration could take around an hour.
“Due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, the regions between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut. Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes,” Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said.
Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.