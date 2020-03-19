Popular Marathi actor Manasi Naik has been enjoying social media attention for her resemblance to Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She has joined the likes of Jacqueline Fernandez and Anushka Sharma as she found her lookalike in her. With 943k followers on Instagram, Manasi is entertaining with TikTok videos. Several of her pictures are doing the rounds on the Internet and, looking at the snapshots, many netizens feel that they are reminded of Aishwarya in her early days in the film industry. Also Read - Entertainment News Today March 21, 2020: Kriti Sanon Leaves Fans Mesmerised With Her Elegant Dance on Kajra Re in THIS BTS Video From Zee Cine Awards 2020

One of the users commented, "Aishwarya's duplicate". Another user wrote: "Aishwarya's carbon copy". Manasi is well aware of her comparison with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She also acts popular scenes of Aishwarya Rai from her films. She even manages to replicate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which leaves her viewers awestruck.

Have a look at the pictures and video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Doppelganger



Earlier in 2005, actress Sneha Ullal, who has paired opposite superstar Salman Khan in Lucky: No Time For Love, made similar headlines for her striking resemblance to Aishwarya. However, Lucky fared way below expectations at the box office, and Sneha could not quite make her mark in Bollywood in the years to come.

Will the resemblance with Aishwarya work for Manasi? Time will tell.