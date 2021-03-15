Gorakhpur: In a case of true yet bizarre love story, a mother of three children, has allegedly eloped with a Class 8 student in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. As per reports, the 29-year-old married woman and the 15-year-old boy allegedly went missing from a Shivratri fair on Wednesday, following which the boy’s family lodged a complaint at Campierganj police station on Friday evening. Also Read - Viral Video of Woman Throwing Plastic Bottle in Hippo's Mouth Sparks Outrage Online | Watch

The incident came to light after the couple's families have started searching for them and when they did not reach home till Thursday, the families informed the police. Later an FIR was registered and probe initiated, but police has not been able to trace the two yet.

Reports suggest that the woman and the boy were in a relationship for the past one year but no one suspected them because of their age gap.

On the complaint of the boy’s family, a case was lodged against the woman under sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) and 365 IPC (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person).

Circle Officer Campierganj, Rahul Bhati, “A case has been registered against the woman on the complaint of the boy’s family. We are trying to trace them.”

The woman is a mother of three little children. Her husband told the police that her behaviour towards him had changed since some time, but he could not even imagine that such a thing would happen.

(With IANS inputs)