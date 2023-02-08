Home

Viral

Video: After Lucknow, Ajmer Couple’s Romance on Moving Bike Goes Viral | WATCH

Video: After Lucknow, Ajmer Couple’s Romance on Moving Bike Goes Viral | WATCH

Ajmer Couple PDA Viral Video: In the 5-second video, the couple can be seen hugging while travelling from Regional College Crossroads to Nausar Valley. Reports claimed that the incident took place on Monday, February 6.

After Lucknow, Ajmer Couple's Romance on Moving Bike Goes Viral (Screengrab from the viral video)

Ajmer/Rajasthan: Of late PDA on moving bikes/cars has become a trend as yet another couple was caught indulging in public displace of affection (PDA) while riding a motorcycle in Ajmer, Rajasthan. In the 5-second video, the couple can be seen hugging while travelling from Regional College Crossroads to Nausar Valley. Reports claimed that the incident took place on Monday, February 6.

You may like to read

As soon the video went viral, Ajmer’s Christian Ganj police station registered a case against the rider under IPC sections 336- (endangering life), 279- (negligent act) and 294- (in public place) committing obscene act). The police have also recovered the bike, reported India Today.

The rider has been identified as Sahil, a resident of Fay Sagar road.

Earlier last month, a couple in Lucknow was seen indulging in a public display of affection (PDA) in the city of Nawabs. The video was said to be taken from Lucknow’s posh area, Lohia Path. In the viral clip, the couple was romancing on a car’s sunroof.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.