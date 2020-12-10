Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is now a grandfather as his son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka became parents to a baby boy on Thursday. “With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna , Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families,” a statement from the family read. Also Read - Jio 5G to be Launched in India in Second Half of 2021: Mukesh Ambani at India Mobile Congress 2020

An Ambani family spokesperson added that Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents. The Ambani family is said to have returned to Mumbai just before Diwali last month after spending considerable time abroad.

Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani while Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona. Shloka is also the co-founder of ConnectFor, that helps volunteers seeking to help in different fields with their innovations to reach out to NGOs.

The couple, who were childhood friends, got married last year in a lavish wedding celebration at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, graced by notable personalities of the country. Former British prime minister Tony Blair and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also attended the star-studded affair.

Notably 63-year-old Ambani and his wife Nita have three children – twins Akash and Isha, 29 years old, and Anant, 25.