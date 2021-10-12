New Delhi: A beautifully penned poem in praise of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the diverse characters he has played throughout his career, has gone viral and receiving much love from netizens as well as B-town celebrities. From filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan to actress Swara Bhasker, many celebrities and thousands of his fans have shared the heart-filled poem on their social media handles. The poem was written by writer Akhil Katyal and posted on his Twitter handle on Monday.Also Read - Aryan Khan's Bail Plea States he is ‘Innocent And Being Falsely Implicated' in Drugs Case

The poem read, “Wo kabhi Rahul hai, kabhi Raj Kabhi Charlie toh kabhi Max Surinder bhi wo, Harry bhi wo Devdas bhi our Veer bhi Ram, Mohan, Kabir bhi Wo Amar hai, Samar hai Rizwan, Raees, Jehangir bhi. Shayad isliye kuch logon ke halak mein fasta hai, Ki ek Shahrukh mein pura Hindustan basta hai (He is sometimes Rahul, sometimes Charlie, sometimes Max; he is also Surinder, Harry, Devdas, Veer, Ram, Mohan and Kabir. He is Amar, Rizwan as well as Raees and Jehangir. Maybe that’s why he bothers some people; all of Hindustan resides within him).” Also Read - NCB's Sameer Wankhede Says Mumbai Police is Stalking Him - Complaint Filed, CCTV Footage Submitted

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s Lookalike Raju Rahikwar Claims Losing Job After Aryan Khan’s Arrest

Soon after Katyal shared the poem on the micro-blogging site, it was lauded and shared by many. While Swara Bhaskar tweeted the post with a heart emoticon tagging Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan posted it by writing “Love you, Dil Se”.

“Bandhan Hai Rishton Mein⁰Kaaton Ki Taarein Hain⁰Patthar Ke Darwaaze Deewaarein

Belein Phir Bhi Ugti Hain⁰Aur Guchchhe Bhi Khilte Hain⁰Aur Chalte Hain Afsaane⁰Kirdaar Bhi Milte Hain⁰Vo Rishtey Dil Dil Dil Thay” Love you @iamsrk! Dil se. https://t.co/nhVTmKpyUE — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) October 11, 2021

Katyal shared the touching poem amid the arrest of Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid conducted on a cruise ship on October 3. Aryan, along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was detained and eventually arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly organising a rave party on a luxury cruise ship.