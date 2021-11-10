Lucknow: With 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has come up with a rather unique idea to attract the attention of voters. On Tuesday, Yadav launched a specially made “Samajwadi perfume”, hoping to spread the ‘scent of socialism’ in the state.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt Starts Interest Waiver Scheme for Electricity Consumers on Bill Arrears

Branded as 'Samajwadi Attar', the perfume has been made from 22 "attars" (fragrances), and has been prepared in Kannauj. Notably, Kannauj is called the "Attar Nagri" and has been the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, represented by Dimple Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav in the Lok Sabha in the past.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launches 'Samajwadi Attar' "The perfume will end hatred in 2022," says SP MLC Pushpraj Jain at the launch pic.twitter.com/l0SQ11Gvt3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 9, 2021

