Lucknow: With 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has come up with a rather unique idea to attract the attention of voters. On Tuesday, Yadav launched a specially made "Samajwadi perfume", hoping to spread the 'scent of socialism' in the state.
Branded as 'Samajwadi Attar', the perfume has been made from 22 "attars" (fragrances), and has been prepared in Kannauj. Notably, Kannauj is called the "Attar Nagri" and has been the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, represented by Dimple Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav in the Lok Sabha in the past.
Kannauj MLC Pushraj Jain said the perfume packed in a red-green bottle and its box having a picture of the party president was prepared by two scientists in four months.
“We also took directions from the national president in this task and he guided us. The speciality of this perfume is that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, 22 natural ‘attars’ have been used in it. When you use it, you will feel the ‘sugandh of samajwad’, brotherhood, love and amity,” he said, adding that the soil of Kannauj has also been used in it.
On the significance of 22 natural fragrances used in the perfume, he said it was because the elections in the state are slated for 2022 and the perfume will help overcome “hatred by bringing in an atmosphere of love and brotherhood”. Speaking on the occasion, Akhilesh Yadav said people will go among the public applying this perfume to make them remember socialist ideology and the Samajwadi Party. “Its colour is also red and green,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, the internet had a field day poking fun at Yadav and his attempts at wooing voters. Here are some reactions:
