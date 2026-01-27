Home

Akshay Kumar calls Karisma Kapoor his first heroine, duo recreate Deedar magic after 34 years on Wheel of Fortune - WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Akshay Kumar recreates the Dedaar moment with his first heroine, Karisma Kapoor. Watch video inside.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, we come across many pairs on screen. But while some fade away in obscurity, others leave behind such an impact that even decades later, they continue to create the same magic. One such example of this is Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor. Known as one of the hit pairs from the golden era, this duo appeared together on the show Wheel of Fortune. Their reunion turned into a heartwarming moment for fans, as the duo revisited their early days in cinema and recreated the charm of their 1992 film Deedar.

Akshay Kumar on Karisma Kapoor

During the show, Akshay Kumar shared an emotional moment that instantly touched hearts. He said,

“As you all know, she is my first heroine. I did my first film with her and my first song with her. I want to tell you how beautiful you are.”

This bond between Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar speaks about their bonding.

Revisiting Deedar After 34 Years

Later, the duo also recreated magic on stage by revisiting their memorable song ‘Deedar Ho Gaya Mujhko Pyaar Ho Gaya’, marking 34 years of the film Deedar. Watching Akshay and Karisma bring back those memories gave fans a dose of nostalgia.

The Fun Banter That Stole the Show

Besides this, Akshay was also seen teasing and joking with Karisma. He joked, “Bandra main har building ke andar inke ek-ek flat hain.”

Joining the banter, Anu Malik, who accompanied Karisma on the show, quipped, “Akshay never lies.”

To this, Karisma teasingly fired back, “You know, he owns the entire Juhu!”

To escalate the fun, Akshay added Santacruz and Khar to the list, leaving everyone in splits and turning the moment into a laughter-filled highlight.

A Look Back at Deedar

Directed and produced by Pramod Chakravorty, Deedar was released in 1992. The film featured Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, marking one of their earliest on-screen pairings. Akshay played Anand K. Malhotra, while Karisma potrayed role of Sapna Saxena. The movie also starred Anupam Kher, Laxmikant Berde, Tanuja, Dan Dhanoa, Rajeev Verma and Viju Khote in supporting roles.

