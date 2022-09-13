Akshay Kumar Latest News: A tweet by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari insisting on installing 6 airbags in a car has created a ruckus. He had shared a video related to the road safety campaign, which is being linked to the dowry system. Apart from this, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is seen in the video, has also come under attack from politicians and social media users.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Pens Heartbroken Post as His Hairstylist Milan Jadhav Dies

The tweet by Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday shared a video in support of 6 airbags. He wrote, 'Make life safe by traveling in a vehicle with 6 airbags'. Akshay Kumar is also seen in this video. Now many politicians are reacting and saying that dowry system is being promoted through this video (taking or giving dowry is a punishable offense in India).

Watch video

Also Read - Viral Video: Specially Abled Food Delivery Agent Rides Wheelchair To Deliver Orders

The word ‘dowry’ is not used in the video

However, Akshay has not used the word ‘dowry’ in the video, nor has he used the content of the video. The sending-off scene of a girl is shown in the video. It is seen that the father is crying while his daughter is leaving after marriage. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, dressed as a police officer, arrives and alerts the father about the safety of his daughter and son-in-law. He says, ‘If you send off your daughter in such a car, then you will certainly cry’. Then, the father enumerates the merits of the car, but Akshay asks about 6 airbags. Eventually, the girl is sent off in a car with 6 airbags.