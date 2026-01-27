Home

Akshaye Khanna’s cameo in Border 2 goes viral, makers reveal it wasn’t influenced by Dhurandhar’s success: ‘Was already scripted’ – WATCH

In the highly competitive world of box office numbers and sequels, Border 2 has emerged not only as a massive success by living upto the hype, but it also struck an emotional cord by tapping straight

In the highly competitive world of box office numbers and sequels, Border 2 has emerged not only as a massive success by living upto the hype, but it also struck an emotional cord by tapping straight into nostalgia. Retaining the core of its 1997 iconic blockbuster Border, this sequel did not disappoint. From a powerful storyline, patriotic favour, fresh addition with a new cast and Sunny Deol’s return as Fateh Singh Kaler, this 2026 sequel has become a must-watch. But besides this, it was the end-credits cameo of Akshaye Khanna that truly set social media on fire.

What’s even more interesting is that the film features the emotional reunion of characters who had laid down their lives in the first film. Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Puneet Issar and Sudesh Berry’s appearances became instant talking points, with clips from cinema halls flooding the internet.

Akshaye Khanna’s cameo goes viral after Border 2 release

After the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna became the center of discussion, with his fans eagerly waiting to witness his cameo in Border 2. However, for the longest time, there was no official confirmation from the makers. That suspense finally ended when the end-credits scene of Border 2 went viral on social media, and the clip of the same started doing the rounds on social media.

In the clip, Sunny Deol’s Fateh Singh Kaler is seen remembering the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation in the first film. This nostalgic moment struck a deep chord with fans, reigniting memories of the original Border and making Akshaye Khanna’s cameo even more impactful.

‘It was already scripted’: Bhushan Kumar sets the record straight

Soon after this cameo took social media by storm, speculation of Akshaye Khanna’s cameo being influenced by Dhurandhar’s success started doing the rounds. Speaking about the same, co-producer Bhushan Kumar has come forward and dismissed all these claims. He said, “You can’t make a film like that. It was already scripted. In fact, we shot his portion after Dhurandhar released. The hysteria of the film and Akshaye was already there but we never thought of [profiting from] it. It was never required in the script. It’s not like we added him after Dhurandhar was released.”

Anurag Singh reveals when Akshaye’s scene was shot

Director Anurag Singh also opened up about the planning behind the cameo and confirmed that Akshaye Khanna was never a last-minute addition. He shared, “We shot his part on December 10-11. Akshaye is in Border 2 as a tribute to Border. He was a part of the story from the very beginning. And those who stay back after the film ends will get the golden nugget.”

A nostalgic tribute to the original Border

Border 2 arrived in theaters last weekend and instantly brought a wave of nostalgia. This sequel stars Sunny Deol in the lead along with Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh.

