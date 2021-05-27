New York: An alert Indian-origin driver in the US stopped his train and saved an Asian man who was pushed onto the tracks in an apparent hate crime incident, according to media reports. Tobin Madathil, 29, noticed a commotion as he was pulling into a station on Monday and immediately took action. The quick-thinking subway operator was able to stop the train about 30 feet from the man. Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Saves Puppy From Drowning in Swimming Pool, Twitter Says 'We Don't Deserve Dogs' | Watch

“Right when I was coming into the station people were waving at me, and that’s when I immediately placed the train into emergency mode,” Madathil told the New York Post.

“I’m glad I was able to stop on time and didn’t hit the guy, thank God!” he said.

Moments earlier, a crazed suspect had shoved the Asian male onto the tracks — the latest in a spate of attacks in the city’s subway system, the report said.

Madathil, who has been a train operator for two years, said he “exited the train” and went to the bleeding victim before calling the subway control center for medical attention.

The victim was treated for a cut on his forehead at Mount Sinai Medical Center, and police are investigating the incident for possible bias.

“I just try to stay focused at all times when I operate, just watch the tracks and platform, just be alert,” Madathil explained how he always tries to be ready for the unexpected.

The suspected subway shover remained on the loose on Monday. During the attack, he said something to the victim, who did not understand him, the report quoted the New York Police as saying.

New York City has seen an uptick in hate crime incidents against Asians.

Last week, US President Joe Biden signed legislation to address the sudden increase in hate crime against Asian-Americans in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed hope that such crimes would now be more accurately counted and reported so that they can be ended.