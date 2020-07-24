One does not have to hide behind the excuse of being drunk or intoxicated beyond stability to hurl abuses at women and USA’s Congressman Ted Yoho (R-Florida)’s derogatory words for accosted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), before the reporters on the stairs of the Capital building are enough to back our claim. Also Read - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams Donald Trump For Racist Attack Against Democrats

Sending netizens into a social media outrage that could be calmed only by a speech as powerful as given by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez led one to think that “having a daughter does not make a man decent.”

The shameful incident took place on Monday, July 21, when Ted Yoho massaged his male ego by calling AOC “disgusting, crazy, out of her mind” and also dangerous all because of her stance on a policy matter. Instead of walking away with her head hung down in shame, AOC responded, “That’s rude” which triggered his sexism further and Yoho spat “a fucking bitch” despite the reporters surrounding them.

Refusing to “apologize for my passion or for loving my God, my family, or my country,” as he spoke on the House floor on Wednesday, July 22, Yoho hid his misogyny, bigotry and crude slurs behind the claim that his words had been misconstrued and “Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I’m very cognizant of language.”

Guess it never occurred to Yoho that all rapist, killers and tyrants have wives and daughters which does not give them the license or an excuse to be disrespectful.

Rejecting his “non-apology” in her 8-minute iconic speech on the House floor on Thursday, July 23, AOC’s powerful comeback not just to Yoho but all men, deserves a standing ovation. Winning hearts and respect across the Internet, AOC’s speech spread like wildfire as spoke for every girl, every women, daughter and wife who has been verbally abused.

A befitting comeback for the ages, AOC pointed out, “I am someone’s daughter too. I have to show my parents that I am their daughter and that they did not raise me to accept abuse from men.”

She asserted that what “Mr YoHo did was give permission to other men to do that to his daughters, in using that language in front of the press, he gave that permission to use that language against his wife, his daughters, women in his community. And I am here to stand up to say that that is not acceptable.”

Putting a mirror and true meaning of justice, equality and dignity before all the others who choose to ignore it, AOC said, “Having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man. When a decent man messes up, as we all are bound to do, he tries his best and does apologize, not to save face, not to win a vote. He apologizes genuinely to repair and acknowledge the harm done so that we can all move on.”

Having initially planned to ignore the insult, like woman across the world, have generally been doing for a lifetime when hurled with such insults, AOC changed her mind when Yoho brought it up himself in the House. Blowing apart Yoho’s fauxpology and ironclad defence, AOC said, “I want to express to Mr Yoho is gratitude. I want to thank him for showing the world that you can be a powerful man and accost women. You can have daughters and accost women without remorse. You can be married and accost women.”

Knowing that she had hit the bulls’ eye with her words which could melt all hearts except one, AOC concluded by saying, “I will not stay up late at night waiting for an apology from a man who has no remorse.”

Watch Rep. @AOC’s moving floor speech in response to Rep. Ted Yoho’s sexist attack and non-apology in full pic.twitter.com/3l4UuthBIf — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 24, 2020

What AOC exuded in her speech was sheer brilliance, grace and intelligence and if there is only one thing that you choose to watch online today, let it be this thunderous speech by AOC!