Alia Bhatt’s ‘Namaskar’ Hindi speech at BAFTAs breaks the internet; impressed fans say, ‘She didn’t try to change her accent’ – WATCH

On a night dedicated to celebrating global cinema, there were many actors and actresses who marked their presence at BAFTA. However, it was Alia Bhatt who emerged as one of the most talked-about highlights of the 2026 BAFTAs. Making her debut as a presenter at the prestigious British Film Academy Awards in London, the actress created a massive buzz with her Namaskar Hindi opener speech on the stage.

Held at the Royal Festival Hall on February 22, the ceremony witnessed Alia presenting the award for Best Film Not in the English Language. But before announcing the nominees, she surprised the audience by beginning her speech in Hindi. This gesture really resonated, especially with the Indian audience.

A Confident ‘Namaskar’ On A Global Stage

Opening her speech, Alia said, “Namaskar. Agla award ek aise film ke liye hain, jo angrezi me nahi hai.”

Transitioning into English, she playfully told the audience to “not switch to the subtitles yet.” This moment caught widespread attention, and it soon became viral on the internet, winning their heart.

Internet Applauds Her Authenticity

Indian fans were visibly proud to see Alia representing the country on such a prestigious global platform. Netizens were quick to react. One fan wrote, “She killed it.” Another comment read, “She did a Good job and didn’t try to change her accent. Both wins.”

What truly impressed the audience was that Alia didn’t try to fit in and remained authentic.

A Proud Moment For Indian Cinema

Introduced on stage as one of India’s most critically acclaimed actors, Alia Bhatt’s presence on the international stage speaks about India’s growing global influence in cinema. While the award eventually went to Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value, for Indian viewers, Alia’s confident ‘Namaskar’ moment became the true highlight of the evening.

This viral moment is proof that sometimes, it’s the small gestures that truly make the biggest impact.

