New Delhi: Humanity has always been fascinated by the extra-terrestrial life. There are numerous accounts of people being abducted by aliens and then sent back to earth. Scientists are continuously making efforts to establish contact with the natives of outer space and a few have even claimed to have actually talked to them.

Pursuing the endless search for alien life, here we have a Harvard scientist who wants to investigate a meteor that is said to be an "alien technology" and currently lying at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

The United States Space Command (USSC) last week released a document stating that researchers have discovered the first known interstellar meteor to ever hit Earth.

The officials noted that a meteor that made an impact on Earth on January 8, 2014, was an interstellar object, according to a document released by US Space Command

The object, measuring just 1.5 feet across, is named CNEOS 2014-01-08. Researchers noted that it crash-landed along the northeast coast of Papua New Guinea.

Just recently, Avi Loeb, a Harvard astrophysicist claimed that the object is apparently a piece of alien technology. “Our discovery of an interstellar meteor heralds a new research frontier,” Loeb wrote in The Debrief.

“The fundamental question is whether any interstellar meteor might indicate a composition that is unambiguously artificial in origin. Better still, perhaps some technological components would survive the impact,” he added.

Professor Avi Loeb has spent decades studying astronomy and reportedly he is probing the possibility that life exists beyond Earth.

As reported by Daily Mail, he suggested that the object can be investigated by taking it out using a magnet in order to examine it. He added that retrieving the object could be an opportunity to fulfil a lifelong dream of getting his hands on alien technology.

“My dream is to press some buttons on a functional piece of equipment that was manufactured outside of Earth,” Loeb also wrote.

The document released by USSC noted that the velocity and trajectory of the meteor suggested the space rock was apparently from deep space, meaning the extrasolar in origin.

The paper also mentioned that this discovery will help enable a new method for studying the composition of interstellar objects. The new method will be based on spectroscopy of their gaseous debris as they burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere.