Aliens and UFOs: An airline pilot captured the video of what is claimed to be a fleet of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). Reportedly, the pilot shot the video while he was operating a flight over the Pacific Ocean at a height of almost 40,000 feet. The video went viral within no time and sparked the decades-old debate about the existence and presence of “Extraterrestrial life”, informally referred to as “aliens” in the solar system. In the video, a fleet of UFOs can be seen flying in a well-integrated format just at a small distance from the plane.Also Read - Mysterious Alien Holes Discovered 8,300 Ft Below Sea Surface, Scientists Baffled

Watch the video

A pilot claims he saw a fleet of #UFOs over the Pacific Ocean. The video was shot at around 39,000 feet. 🛸👽 The suspected #alien aircraft took the form of ‘weird’ rotating lights moving across the sky. 😳 What are your thoughts on the footage? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/N0I2WS2kYq — Watched (@_watched) December 7, 2021

Sharing their reactions to the UFO theory, netizens have come up with their explanations of what this fleet can be, if not the UFOs. While most were shocked and in unison with the pilot, some said it might be a reflection of the console panel or lights from devices inside the plane itself. Also Read - Is Jadoo's Family Coming Back to Earth? China Claims It Has Received Signals From Alien Civilizations

