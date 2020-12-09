Whether aliens exist or not has been a matter of great debate and fascination. Now, former Israel space chief has made some startling statements saying that aliens are real and that US President Donald Trump knows about them! Haim Eshed, who headed Israel’s space security programme for nearly 30 years, further added that aliens are secretly in touch with America and Israel, however, they are keeping their existence quiet because “humanity isn’t ready. Also Read - Most Detailed, New 3D Map of Milky Way Galaxy Ever Made Revealed; Shows Earth Heading Towards Black Hole

“The Unidentified Flying Objects have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet,” Haim Eshed, told Israel’s Yediot Aharonot newspaper. During the interview, Eshed also claimed that aliens are already among us on Earth, and that several species have formed a “Galactic Federation” like the one seen in Star Trek. He claims there is an agreement between the U.S. government and the aliens to conduct experiments. Also Read - 'Odour in The Court': Trump's Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Farts During Michigan Voter Fraud Hearing | Watch

He added that aliens were equally curious about humanity and were seeking to understand “the fabric of the universe.” Also Read - Potential Life on Mars Likely Existed Several Miles Below Surface of Red Planet, Finds Study

Further, he also suggested that the U.S. and Israel have been collaborating with aliens on space travel for years, and that U.S. President Donald Trump was “on the verge” of revealing their existence.

“Trump was on the verge of revealing [aliens existence], but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying, ‘Wait, let people calm down first’. They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding,” he claimed.

According to Eshed, aliens have secured an agreement to keep their moves under wraps, and that they have already helped the U.S. and Israel set up an underground base on Mars.

“They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are,” said Eshed, according to Jewish Press quoted in the report.

Though no evidence has been given by him to support his claims, his statements have created a huge buzz worldwide and on social media.