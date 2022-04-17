New Delhi: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Monday, 11 April, shared an intriguing and very interesting image on its official Instagram account that depicts huge craters on planet Mars.Also Read - Massive Geomagnetic Storm Likely to Hit Earth Today, May Cause Global Blackout | All You Need to Know

Since then, the image has not only gone viral but has attracted a lot of reactions from astrophile as well as common netizens who have given their own unique similes to the beautiful picture of the craters on Mars. Also Read - Rare Cosmic Dance: Mars-Saturn, Jupiter-Venus Conjunctions Happening This Month. How And When to Watch in India

Several Instagram users commented on the Instagram post shared by NASA. “Looks like an alien footprint on Mars,” wrote one user. “All of God’s creation encompasses beauty and the universe is not an exemption,” said another. “Something spectacular that leaves you speechless!!!” added a third.

NASA has said in the post that “this image was captured by the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE), on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The map is projected here at a scale of 50 centimeters (19.7 inches) per pixel.”

“You’re looking at 0° longitude on Mars—the Greenwich Observatory equivalent on the Red Planet. The Greenwich Observatory marks Earth’s Prime Meridian, which is is a north-south line that defines where east meets west, and is used as the zero-reference line for astronomical observations,” is how the space agency introduces the image.