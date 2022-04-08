New Delhi: The Pentagon has made shocking claims that aliens had sexual encounter with humans and even left one woman pregnant, according to witnesses. The wild claims were made in Pentagon documents obtained by The Sun from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) as part of a huge Freedom of Information request.Also Read - Scientists Want To Send Nude Pictures Of Humans To Space To Attract Aliens

The Pentagon report includes bizarre occurrences with aliens such as "apparent abduction", "unaccounted for pregnancy", sexual encounters, experience of telepathy, and perceived teleportation.

5 sexual encounters reported between UFOs and humans

There have been a total of five reported sexual encounters between UFOs and humans, according to the study. Also Read - Viral Video of Mysterious Alien Creature Leaves Netizens Baffled, Here's What They Guessed

The report – titled Anomalous Acute And Subacute Field Effects on Human and Biological Tissues – investigates injuries to “human observers by anomalous advanced aerospace systems”. It investigates the health impact on humans who have had paranormal experiences.

The document features a “useful database” that listed the biological effects of UFO sightings on humans and their frequency, compiled by US-based civilian research agency MUFON.

Pentagon docs include a list of possible impact of seeing a UFO

The report goes on to say UFO sightings can leave witnesses injured suffering radiation burns, brain problems and damaged nerves.

Humans have been found to have been injured from “exposures to anomalous vehicles, especially airborne and when in close proximity”, it reads. The report noted that often these injuries are related to electromagnetic radiation – and links them to “energy related propulsion systems”. It lists injuries such as heating and burn injuries from radiation, damage to brain, and the able to impact people’s nerves.

Pentagon investigating injuries from alien abductions, UFO encounters

The report added said it had 42 cases from medical files and 300 similar “unpublished” cases where humans had been injured after “anomalous” encounters.

The study argued it was possible to use this medical information to “reverse engineer” UFOs “from unknown provenance that may be a threat to United States interest”.

Close encounters, UFO sightings

There are also ratings for UFO sightings, “Fly-by ratings” and “Close Encounter ratings” including CE4 in which an encounter with an alien results in permanent psychological injuries “or death”.

Poltergeists, crop circles, spontaneous human combustion, alien abductions and other paranormal events are also categorised.

The report was part of over 1,500 pages of DIA documents related to the Pentagon’s secretive UFO programme, the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program (AATIP) that was obtained by The Sun.