Viral News: Aliens have always been a source of curiosity and fascination for humans and every once in a while, UFO fanatics and experts tease our imaginations with various theories. Now, The Vice President of the new International Coalition for Extraterrestrial Research (ICER), Gary Heseltinev has made a startling claim, saying that UFOs may not be coming from space but rather from beneath the sea. Notably, ICER is made up of UFO researchers and scientist from 27 countries who aim to discover the truth about alien life. Also Read - Woman Claims She Has Been Kidnapped by Aliens 52 Times in a UFO, Says Marks on Her Body Prove It!

Heseltine told The Sun that the recent videos showing encounters between the US Navy and UFOs are game changers that pave the way to finally explain the unexplained.

“UFOs are often seen coming in and out of water so suspect that in our deepest oceans and trenches we may well have alien bases. That sounds crazy but if you think about it we only know 5 per cent of ocean, we know more about the surface of the moon or Mars than our own oceans – so that would seem to me why UFOs are seen regularly coming in and out of water,” Heseltine said.

Heseltine also added there appears to be a correlation between UFO encounters and the world’s nuclear capabilities.

Recently, a documentary filmmaker released a video clip depicting radar footage that allegedly shows a swarm of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) near a navy ship.

2019 US Navy warships were swarmed by UFOs; here’s the RADAR footage that shows that. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / this is corroborative electro-optic data demonstrating a significant UFO event series in a warning area off San Diego. pic.twitter.com/bZS5wbLuLl — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 27, 2021

Many such claims have surfaced in the last few months, especially after the US Navy released seven incident reports last year, revealing more details about the series of encounters between Navy pilots and ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’.

Recently, a 50-year-old British woman claimed that she has been abducted by aliens more than 52 times in her life! According to Mirror UK, Paula Smith said that her first extraterrestrial experience happened when she was 6-year-old and since then she has been abducted more than 50 times.