Home

Viral

Alina Amir 5-Minute Viral Video: Where is Pakistani influencer who was dragged into alleged clip scandal?

Alina Amir 5-Minute Viral Video: Where is Pakistani influencer who was dragged into alleged clip scandal?

Alina Amir has come into the spotlight after an alleged “leaked” video went viral online, which she described as a case of cyber harassment.

Alina Amir 5-Minute Viral Video: Where is Pakistani influencer who was dragged into alleged clip scandal? | Images: Alina Amir Instagram

Alina Amir 5-Minute Viral Video: Alina Amir is a famous Pakistani TikTok celebrity and a social media influencer. She went viral on social media platforms after a viral ‘leaked’ video surfaced on the internet. She came forward and said that it was a case of cyber harassment. Alina’s case has reignited concerns over the growing misuse of images and deepfake apps to defame people. She said that the altered video was a premeditated attempt to ruin her reputation using artificial intelligence.

Alina Amir 5-Minute Viral Video Went Viral

The 5-minute video went viral on the platforms in recent months and was widely shared by users as a so-called leaked personal video. Alina said that the video was a deepfake and AI-generated, describing it as a cybercrime and harassment.

Alina Amir termed the incident “online harassment,” saying such content is not harmless fun but a serious form of abuse used to defame people.

In recent months, several video links with ‘leaked’, ‘MMS’ keywords went viral on social media platforms, which later turned out to be fake or deepfake clips. One such video 4‑minute‑40‑second video, allegedly featured Pakistani TikTok star Alina Amir in an intimate situation.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What Is In The Alleged ‘Leaked’ Video?

The video went viral as soon as it surfaced on social media platforms. Alina Amir issued a video in which she clarified that the clip was not real and was a deepfake. She said that the viral video was a form of cybercrime, not entertainment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.