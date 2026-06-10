‘All eyes on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’: Netizens erupt over brutal crackdown on protests in PoK; Why social media is screaming ‘Azadi’ | Viral Check

Amnesty International called on Pakistani authorities to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation, exercise restraint.

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'All eyes on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir': Netizens erupt over brutal crackdown on protests in PoK; Why social media is screaming 'Azadi | Viral Check(Photo Credit IANS/X)

In a major political development, Various leading international human rights organisations have lashed out at the Pakistani authorities’ deadly crackdown on “peaceful protests” in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). It all began when the Joint Awami Action Committee(JAAC) supporters and security forces in POK got into a violent clash in the Rawalakot city of PoK, leading to the death of several people and the injury of multiple individuals.

Why is ‘All eyes on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’ trending?

The Sunday violence broke out after the POK’s apex court ruled that 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan are constitutionally protected and cannot be abolished without a constitutional amendment, as reported by AP. Moreover, the seats are kept for people who migrated to Pakistan from Indian-controlled Kashmir years ago and are intended to represent communities displaced by the conflict over the Himalayan region. The deadly crackdown included an internet shutdown, mass arbitrary arrests, and the deadly use of force, describing it as an alarming deterioration of human rights in the region.

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The judgement came ahead of the JAAC’s Tuesday protest. The Pakistani authorities in occupied territory also declared the Joint Awami Action Committee a proscribed group under anti-terrorism laws ahead of its planned protest on June 9.

What is happening in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?

Condemning the move, the International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) stated, “Branding a civil society body as ‘terrorist’ on vague grounds, while simultaneously sealing the region from outside scrutiny, constitutes a disproportionate and unlawful violation of the right to freedom of association.” The rights body alleged that the crackdown has turned deadly, stating that more than 25 people, including a woman, were killed by the Pakistani security forces in PoK between June 8 and 9.

“Concurrent actions—including the suspension of all internet and mobile networks until June 12, a travel advisory ordering outsiders to leave the region, and the deployment of federal paramilitary troops—have effectively sealed Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir, severely impeding the flow of information and reports of abuses. Journalists covering the protests, such as Sohrab Barkat, have been arrested under electronic crimes laws for allegedly “promoting” the JKJAAC,” International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) said.

The Human Rights Foundation said, “On the night of June 5, activist Shahzeb Habib was shot during an encounter with police under circumstances that suggest no imminent threat to officers; he later died from his injuries. On June 7, following the transfer of his body for autopsy, clashes between protesters and law enforcement in Rawalakot resulted in the deaths of at least eight protesters and four police officers, with dozens more injured on both sides. On 8th and 9th June 2026, reportedly more than 25 people, including a woman have been killed by the Pakistani security forces.”

Statement for the International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) Date: June 9, 2026 Subject: Pakistan: Designation of Peaceful Protest Movement as “Terrorist” Organization Marks Dangerous Escalation in Jammu and Kashmir Crackdown The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF)… pic.twitter.com/uF4lIxpIBG — International Human Rights Foundation (@IHRF_English) June 9, 2026

Meanwhile, Amnesty International called on Pakistani authorities to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation, exercise restraint and adhere strictly to international standards on the use of force, stressing that force should be used only as a last resort and in line with the principles of necessity and proportionality.

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“Branding a grassroots organisation as ‘terrorist’ on vague grounds, while simultaneously cutting the region off from the outside world, raises serious concerns regarding the Pakistani authorities’ conduct and their disregard for human rights. The proscription of JKJAAC under anti-terror laws is disproportionate, unlawful and a violation of the right to freedom of association,” said Isabelle Lassee, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for South Asia.

How do netizens react to it?

Reacting to the dire situation in Pakistan, several netizens have shared their remarks on the viral videos and clips. “Pakistan Army once again showing its true colours by killing over 200 civilians in Rawalakot, PoK. Peaceful protests over economic hardships, basic rights and unfair policies met with bullets instead of dialogue. This is not just shameful it is state-sponsored massacre against its own people in occupied territory,” a user commented on X.

Another user commented, “The reported loss of life is deeply tragic, regardless of whether the victims were protesters, bystanders, or security personnel. In situations like these, establishing the facts through transparent and independent investigations is essential.” “They’re Massacring poor civilians,” a third user commented.

“MASSACRE in Rawalkot, PoK: Protests by JAAC over economic woes, rights & refugee policies turned deadly on June 7-8. Pakistan army has killed 200+ people last night in Rawalakot. — SHAMEFUL ACT by Pakistan,” a fourth user added.

A user wrote, “Time to liberate Pok and Balochistan.”