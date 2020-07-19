A hefty fine of was no problem for a man in Australia’s Melbourne as he breached stage three novel coronavirus restrictions and travelled 32 kms driven purely due to his love for butter chicken. A spike in coronavirus cases has imposed a strict lockdown in Metropolitan Melbourne and Victoria’s Mitchell Shire violating which could cost an individual a fine of up to $1652. Also Read - Arunachal Pradesh Lockdown News: Complete Shutdown Extended in Capital Complex Till August 3, State Increases Containment Zones | Check List

However, it could do little to deter the man who drove all the way from Werribee, about 30km southwest from Melbourne’s CBD, into the city only to eat butter chicken at his favourite restaurant. This was the most bizarre excuse for breaching coronavirus restrictions that Victoria Police got as they have so far issued fines to “multiple people” for gathering in private or public places “to catch up with friends or consume alcohol”. Also Read - BCCI Hopeful of a Formal Announcement Regarding Postponement of T20 World Cup on Monday

The incident took place on Saturday, as the state grapples with the second wave of COVID-19. On Saturday itself, Victoria recorded 217 new cases of coronavirus which made the Chief Health Officer impose strict lockdown across the state and Premier Daniel Andrews once again warned those under lockdown to not leave their homes or drive across the city. Also Read - Facebook to Launch Dedicated Section to Debunk 'Myths' About Coronavirus

An Australian news agency quoted Andrews saying, “Stay at home means just that… not travelling a couple of hundred kilometre round-trip to go for a walk at the beach, not coming into the centre of Melbourne if you live in the suburbs of Melbourne. The stakes are very high… Victoria Police are out there in force and they are not mucking about.”

Despite the restrictions, 10 people were stopped at vehicle checkpoints while 74 were fined with $1652 each, one of whom was the butter chicken lover.